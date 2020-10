Kombinált fogamzásgátlók előnyei a változókor kezdetén

[2] Steinberg EM, Rubinow DR, Bartko JJ, Fortinsky PM, Haq N, Thompson K, et al. A cross-sectional evaluation of perimenopausal depression. J Clin Psychiatry. 2008;69(6):973–80.

[3] Cinar N et al: ,Effect of an oral contraceptive on emotional distress, anxiety and depression ofwomenwith polycystic ovary syndrome: a prospective study Human Reproduction, Vol.27, No.6 pp. 1840–1845, 2012